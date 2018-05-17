Celebrating Norweigan Heritage at Bethany Retirement Living

FARGO, N.D. — Bethany Retirement Living is celebrating Fargo’s Norwegian Heritage, which many people have in our area.

People living at Bethany, their families and people from the community got to enjoy some classic music and food.

They sang along to the music and learned about the history behind the traditional food.

Those working at the center say events like these give people a chance to explore a heritage that’s a big part of Fargo’s history.

“Everybody has some sort of Scandinavian in them and if they don’t they can pretend because Syttende Mai and and it’s just a fun day and the foods are reminiscent of days gone by and yet most people still enjoy them especially if they’ve never tried them they think wow this is pretty neat,” said staff at Bethany Retirement Living.

In order to make events like these possible, volunteers are always needed.