Force Fine-Tune Their Offense Before Game Three of the Clark Cup Finals

Fargo and Youngstown are tied 1-1 in the best-of-five series

FARGO, N.D. —The Fargo Force have their next big showdown Friday evening. It’s game three of the Clark Cup Finals.

Fargo and Youngstown are tied at one game apiece in the best-of-five series. After taking a 1-0 series lead last Friday, the Phantoms evened things up on Saturday in overtime. That all coming despite the Force outshooting Youngstown 36-to-21 in regulation.

“We definitely had a better game on Saturday, a more complete 60 minutes,” forward A.J. Drobot said. “The bounces just didn’t go our way. We can definitely control our destiny at this point and worry about ourselves more than them.”

“We just didn’t bury our opportunities,” head coach Cary Eades added. “We’ve got to continue to work hard to create opportunities and bury our chances when we get them, both on the power play and five-on-five. We’ll fine-tune that as we go throughout the week. It’s nothing that we’re disappointed in, other than just putting the red light on.”

Puck drop for game three is at 6:05 central time Friday night. The Force are 2-and-2 on the road in the postseason, but Youngstown draws some of the smallest crowds in the league.