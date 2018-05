Girls Soccer: Matchup Between Fargo South and Grand Forks Central Ends in a 2-2 Draw

The Bruins sit at 1-2-4 through seven contests

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo South girls soccer hosted Grand Forks Central Thursday evening.

Despite the Bruins jumping out to a 2-1 lead early in the first half, the Knights battled back to end the contest with a 2-2 draw. Fargo South now sits at 1-2-4 through seven contests.

The Bruins are scheduled to face Fargo North on the road Tuesday, May 22nd at 7:00 p.m.