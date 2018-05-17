GoFundMe Account Started For Murdered Mother of Two

Family needs Money To Bring Nicole Gututala-Hoff's Body Back Home To Hawaii For Burial

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — An online account is raising money to return the body of a Jamestown woman killed by her ex-husband to her home state of Hawaii.

Nicole Gututala-Hoff was waiting in her car to pick up her children from her ex-husband on Saturday.

Kevin Hoff told police that he shot and killed Nicole before fleeing the scene.

He later turned himself in.

Talima Gututala has started a GoFundMe account to bring her 25-year-old sister’s body home to Hawaii for burial.

Nearly $12,000 has been raised in just two days.

Nicole leaves behind two young children, Maddie and Jameson.

Kevin Hoff’s bail was set at a half million dollars earlier this week.

Visit the GoFundMe account here.