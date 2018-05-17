Kids and Families Take Part in Fargo Youth Run

Parents say it's a great way to keep kids active

FARGO, N.D. — Kids got to run in their own version of the Fargo marathon at the Youth Run ahead of the big race this weekend.

Many families have been coming year after year, so often that some kids don’t even remember how many times they’ve come.

“I haven’t been keeping track,” Owen Springer, 6, said.

When asked about his favorite part of running, he says, “that you can go so fast.”

Some parents say the run is a great way to keep their kids active—and make that a habit they keep throughout life.

“It’s fun. There’s so many kids. It’s very exciting. It makes them active. We want them to think about exercise by running. They should always do it,” Shabnam Gupta said.

Everyone’s a winner at the Youth Run, and every child got their own medal after they crossed the finish line.

“It’s fun to run with them and just enjoy the experience. It’s a short one, but it’s just to spend time together, make it a positive experience for them, so they continue that in life,” Gupta said.

Another parent says the community has a lot to be proud of.

“Fargo people are actually stronger than other states. During the winter time we shovel snow, and during the springtime we run marathons,” Xinnan Wang said.

The Sanford Health 5K will be Friday night, and the half and full marathons will be on Saturday.