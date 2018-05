Man Dead, Woman Injured in Grand Forks Shooting

GRAND FORKS, ND – A man is dead and a woman has suffered non–life threatening gunshot wounds in Grand Forks.

Officers were asked to do a welfare check at a home in the 2500 block of 7th Avenue South. They say they found a deceased male and a female with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Altru for treatment.

Police say there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

Names will be released once relatives have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.