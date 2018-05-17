NDDOT Reminds People to Stay Cautious in Construction Zones

Last year there were no fatalities in construction work zones
Danielle Church,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Last year, there were no work zone fatalities on North Dakota highways.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation plans to keep it that way.

They’re reminding everyone to slow down and minimize distractions while you’re driving during all the construction going on through summer.

North Dakota DOT officials say the projects aren’t meant to inconvenience anyone, which is why they say it’s also important that drivers allow themselves enough time to get to their destination.

“We want you to travel and enjoy all that our state has to offer but please also make sure that you’re aware of what’s happening around you. Patience is required as you travel. Please account time for construction and allow yourself time to reach your destination,” said NDDOT director Tom Sorel.

Drivers should also keep a safe distance between themselves and other drivers.

They say the driver in front of you should be able to see your license plate in their rear view mirror.

Related Post

Cone Zone: Traffic Headaches on the Rise with Adde...
Highway Patrol Says Drivers Need to Use Caution Wh...
North Dakota DOT Installs New Tab-Printing Kiosks ...
Travel Alert Still in Effect for North Dakota, Min...

You Might Like

North Dakota Highway Patrol Has A New Superintendent

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A veteran of the North Dakota Highway Patrol will be its new superintendent. Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Maj. Brandon Solberg to succeed the retiring Col. Michael Gerhart. Solberg has 22 years of law enforcement experience, most…