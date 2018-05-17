North Dakota DOT Installs New Tab-Printing Kiosks in Fargo, Grand Forks

People could update their registration cards, tabs in a matter of minutes

FARGO, N.D. — Drivers have a new opportunity to renew their motor vehicle tabs without having to go to the DMV.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation opened up two self–service kiosks at Stamart locations in Fargo and Grand Forks.

At these terminals, people can receive updated license plate renewal registration cards and motor vehicle tabs on the spot.

“It is important to have a mobile machine because we wanted to give longer hours for the citizens to be able to renew their vehicle tabs. This just gives more opportunities for people to renew their tabs twenty four seven,” said Lindi Michlitsch, the Motor Vehicle Director for the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

The NDDOT plans to install new self–service kiosks in Dickinson, Williston, and Minot in the new future.