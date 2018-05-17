North Dakota Highway Patrol Has A New Superintendent

WEST FARGO, N.D. -- Last year, there were no work zone fatalities on North Dakota highways. The North Dakota Department of Transportation plans to keep it that way. They're reminding everyone to slow down…
FARGO, N.D. -- A former Catholic priest in Fargo and West Fargo has reached a plea deal and pleaded guilty to molesting two teenage brothers. 53-year-old Fernando Sayasaya was accused of molesting the boys between 1995 and 1998. He left…
BISMARCK, N.D. -- A veteran of the North Dakota Highway Patrol will be its new superintendent. Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Maj. Brandon Solberg to succeed the retiring Col. Michael Gerhart. Solberg has 22 years of law enforcement experience, most…