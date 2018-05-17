35 Year Old Man Struck And Killed By Semi Truck Near Casselton

Wheatland, N.D. – A 35 year old man was struck and killed by a semi west of Casselton early Thursday morning.

A 36 year old semi driver from St. Cloud, who was westbound on I-94, called dispatch around 3:15 a.m. to say he had just struck a pedestrian near the Wheatland exit.

The semi driver was taken to a Fargo hospital.

He was not physically hurt but was badly shaken up.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the semi was westbound on I-94 in the right lane when it came upon the pedestrian in the roadway.

The driver said he could not avoid striking the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A separate crash occurred in the same general location prior to the pedestrian crash.

A Chevrolet Corsica was eastbound on I-94, entered the median and struck the orange barrels protecting the bridge abutment.

The Chevrolet was disabled and abandoned when located by law enforcement.

The owner of the car and the man who was struck and killed is the same person.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

The state patrol does have accident re-constructionists on scene.