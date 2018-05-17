Pet Connection: Meet Diego

Diego Is A Red-Lored Amazon Parrot With A Big Personality

We’re taking Pet Connection on the road this week, visiting the Center for Avian Adoption, Rescue and Education in West Fargo.

Board Member Candi Willey introduces us to Diego, a Red-Lored Amazon Parrot.

They’re not sure how hold Diego is. The best guess is he’s a teenager, but his species can live 50 to 100 years so you’d have a friend for a long time.

Diego is fonder of women than men, and can be protective of his owner.

He shifts the size of his pupils when he’s listening to you, creating a fascinating effect.

If his pupils shrink and stay that way, it could mean he’s ready to attack.

Diego is a loud bird, like most Amazons. He would do better in a home.

If the colorful Diego is a bird for you, you can check out open hours at the C.A.A.R.E. shelter Wednesday nights from 5-7 and Saturdays from 11-2.