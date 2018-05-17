Sanford Health Gives Away Free Cheer Gear for the Fargo Marathon

Cowbells, clappers, and signs are available

FARGO, N.D. — If you’re going to be cheering someone on at the Fargo Marathon this weekend, make sure you have your cheer gear ready to go!

Sanford Health is giving away free cheer gear from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow at Sanford’s Athletic Complex near NDSU.

Cowbells, clappers, and signs are available, and they will be given away on a first come–first serve basis.

People can write personalized cheer messages on the posters given away.

“We’re so excited and we know the community is always so excited about this big event. We just think it’s so fun and we want to share that fun with everyone, whether they’re walking, running, or cheering somebody on, we just want to be a part of that community spirit that we have in the Fargo-Moorhead area,” Jennifer Cresap, executive marketing director at Sanford Health, said.

Sanford is the title sponsor of the Fargo Marathon.