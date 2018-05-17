Tech Tip Today: Keeping Your Personal Data Safe

Keep your info close at hand and out of theirs.
Emily Welker,

We invest in the latest smartphones and laptops to keep our data as up-to-date and close at hand as possible. So it seems pretty unfair that the tools we rely on can make our information within the grasp of online thieves too. Our social security numbers, our bank accounts, even our personal addresses and phone numbers can be at risk online.

Keep thieves’ grubby hands out of your virtual cookie jar with these words of advice from Francie Black in this week’s Tech Tip Today.

You Might Like

GoFundMe Account Started For Murdered Mother of Two

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- An online account is raising money to return the body of a Jamestown woman killed by her ex-husband to her home state of Hawaii. Nicole Gututala-Hoff was waiting in her car to pick up her children…

Governor Dayton Keeps His Promise And Vetoes Tax Code Bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Mark Dayton has kept his promise and vetoed a bill that would have aligned Minnesota's state tax code with federal changes passed last year. The Democratic governor rejected the bill passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature…