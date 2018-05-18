Arrests Made In Fargo Car Burglaries

26-year old Shelby Azure and 34-year old Rigoberto Diaz, both of Fargo, face nine counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and additional counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information, burglary, and possession of stolen property.

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police have arrested two people in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries.

Police who responded to a vehicle break-in earlier this week, stopped a car and detained Azure and Diaz.

A probable-cause search of their car and a search warrant of Azure and Diaz’s apartment not only yielded the stolen item reported this week, but other items tied to 10 additional cases that occurred between May 7th and May 13th.

Police have linked the pair to other cases and more charges are expected.