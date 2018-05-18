Coach of the Week: NDSU T&F Throws Coach Justin St. Clair

The Bison have 16 throwers competing the the NCAA West Prelims
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU track and field collects Summit League titles like trees collect rings; Ever year another one gets added.

The Bison women have won 11 outdoor titles in a row, while the men have won the last nine.

Much of that success comes from the throwing events where as a team, the Bison, nationally, have the top-ranked group of javelin throwers and shot-putters on the women’s side. They also have the top shot put and hammer throw on the men’s side.

Coach Justin St. Clair leads the way in his seventh season as the team’s throws coach. He is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

Related Post

Fargo City Commission Unanimously Votes for Studen...
Exploring the Banks of the Red River
NDSU FB: Klieman not Concerned with Short Week
NDSU Football Takes Down San Diego, Advances in FC...

You Might Like

Team CCRI Takes on the Fargo Marathon 5K

FARGO, N.D. -- Team CCRI took on the Fargo Marathon 5K. CCRI, or Creative Care for Reaching Independence, is a non–profit that helps people with disabilities. The team had about 200 hundred people take part…

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Endorsed by ND AFL-CIO

FARGO, ND - The North Dakota AFL-CIO endorsed Sen. Heidi Heitkamp at its convention in Fargo Friday. Delegates there represented more than 17,000 North Dakota union members. The AFL-CIO supports the Democrat in her…