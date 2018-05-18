Coach of the Week: NDSU T&F Throws Coach Justin St. Clair

The Bison have 16 throwers competing the the NCAA West Prelims

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU track and field collects Summit League titles like trees collect rings; Ever year another one gets added.

The Bison women have won 11 outdoor titles in a row, while the men have won the last nine.

Much of that success comes from the throwing events where as a team, the Bison, nationally, have the top-ranked group of javelin throwers and shot-putters on the women’s side. They also have the top shot put and hammer throw on the men’s side.

Coach Justin St. Clair leads the way in his seventh season as the team’s throws coach. He is the KVRR Coach of the Week.