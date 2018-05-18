Force Take a 2-1 Series Lead with Game Three Victory over Youngstown

Bartek Bison scores late in third period to seal the win.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (Fargo Force Hockey) — A goal from Bartek Bison late in the third period on Friday night sealed a 3-2 win for the Force over the Youngstown Phantoms and a 2-1 series lead in the Clark Cup Final. Fargo can win the Clark Cup with a win tomorrow night in Youngstown.

The Force opened the scoring in the first period when Grant Hebert found Griffin Loughran in the slot and the New Yorker fired a wrist shot past Youngstown goalie Ivan Prosvetov to give Fargo the lead. With the goal, Loughran’s goal streak stretches to six games. Loughran has seven goals in the postseason.

The Phantoms tied the game at a goal apiece a minute into the first period. Chase Gresock wired a wrister past Strauss Mann to even the score at 1-1.

Nick Cardelli gave Youngstown the lead midway through the second period when he banged home a rebound past the outstretched right leg pad of Mann for his third goal of the series.

Youngstown’s only lead of the game lasted only six seconds. Evan Bell fired a slapper of the ensuing face off that caromed off the boards directly into the Youngstown net. Prosvetov had vacated the net to stop the puck as it was coming around the boards. Hebert was credited with the lone assist on the goal at 13:45 of the second period.

It took nearly the whole third period for the Force to find a winner, but it was Hebert and Loughran again teaming up to set up Bartek Bison in the slot for a one-timer that beat Prosvetov and gave Fargo a 3-2 lead it would not relinquish in the final 6:53 of regulation. The goal was Bison’s first of the postseason and first for the Force since February 9.

The Force take a 2-1 series lead with the win tonight and can win their first Clark Cup in franchise history with a victory tomorrow night in Youngstown. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 PM central time.

If a decisive Game 5 is necessary, it will be played in Fargo on Wednesday, May 25. Ticket information will be released if Game 5 is necessary.