KVRR Round Table: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Season Preview

RedHawks began season Friday against Texas.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks begin a new era this season with manager Michael Schlact at the helm. He was the interim skipper last season after Doug Simunic was let go.

The KVRR sports team gives a preview of what to look forward to this season with the RedHawks.