Melinda’s Garden: Hugelkultur

We're excited to try a new technique. Just don't ask us to pronounce it.

In spite of the rain we’ve been enjoying this week, it looks like we may be off to another fairly dry start to the spring season. And that means it’s time to start looking for opportunities for conserving moisture in the garden.

Hugelkultur, or hill gardening, is a way to do just that. Check it out in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.