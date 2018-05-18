Middle Schoolers Plant Trees at Orchard Glen Park for Arbor Day

The new trees are intended to revitalize the recently-acquired park

FARGO, N.D. — Several middle school students developed a green thumb after planting trees in Orchard Glen Park.

The students came from Carl Ben Eielson and Discovery Middle Schools to go outside and learn lessons about the environmental importance of trees.

Volunteers helped the students plant trees, which park officials say will help the recently acquired Orchard Glen Park become a revitalized part of the Fargo Park District.

“Right now is the perfect time because all of the apple trees are at full blossom so it should be a good day and right now this is the first tree that some of these kids will plant and hopefully it inspires them to plant more in the future,” said Sam DeMarais, the Forester for the Fargo Park District.

In addition to the tree planting, the City of Fargo earns “Tree City USA” status for the 41st time due to its commitment to planting and caring for trees.