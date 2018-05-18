Mother and Son Involved in Grand Forks Shooting

GRAND FORKS, ND – Investigators have identified the man killed and woman injured in a shooting Thursday morning as a mother and son.

Grand Forks Police say 55-year-old Kevin Nelson was killed and 72-year-old Carole Glomstad was hurt. Both are from Grand Forks.

Authorities received a call around 7:30 AM with reports of gunshots near an apartment on the 2500 block of 7th Avenue South. Officers weren’t able to find any suspects.

Three hours later, Police got a call reporting shots fired. Officers responded to the apartment and found Nelson dead and Glomstad hurt, both from gunshot wounds.

Police say Glomstad was inadvertently struck by a round fired in the apartment. She was taken to Altru Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Grand Forks Police.

