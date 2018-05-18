Owl Found Attached to Pickup Has Been Euthanized

FARGO, ND – Fargo Police says an owl that was stuck on a truck grill earlier Friday morning was humanely euthanized.

The owl latched onto the truck’s grill near Kindred then proceeded to go onto a half hour trip to Fargo.

The bird was taken off the truck by officers and was transferred to the Red River Animal Emergency Clinic.

“I hit this owl probably around Kindred and didn’t notice he was there until this morning until I came out to McDonalds,” Driver Tyler White said.

It took the police a few minutes to remove the bird from the grill of the truck.