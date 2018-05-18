Play of the Week Nominees: May 18

VOTE FOR THE DJ COLTER-KEN KRAFT AGENCY HS PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the DJ Colter-Ken Kraft high school play of the week come from the pitch. Often times we hear coaches use the cliché ‘use your head’. Well last night at Fargo south a pair of soccer players took that saying quite literally.

The Grand Forks Central Knights sent a corner kick and Brenna Bertsch used her noggin to net a goal. But is it better than what happened later in the game. Fargo South had a corner kick also and Mackenzie Korbel got the header to find nylon.

So it is the battle of the headers from Thursday night’s soccer game. Both are good, which is better that is for you to decide. Vote on our twitter page @kvrrsports and on our website. The polls will be added up and the winner will be revealed on Monday.

