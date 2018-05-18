Owl Spends Night Embedded In Truck Grill

Driver Drove From Kindred Area To Fargo Without Knowing Owl Was Stuck

FARGO, N.D. — An owl is alive this morning after spending the night on a wild ride embedded in the grill of a pickup.

Tyler White says he hit this owl last night near Kindred.

He didn’t realize the owl was still embedded in the grill until he got to the McDonald’s on South 38th Street around 5:30 Friday morning.

He called Fargo Police for help removing the bird.

Officers were able to get the bird out alive, although the bird appeared to be injured.

White says he’s never seen anything like this.

He thought the bird simply bounced off his truck last night.

White explains, “I didn’t notice he was there until this morning when I came out to McDonald’s.”

Police say the owl could possibly be sent to the Red River Zoo to be checked out.

The Red River Zoo in Fargo frequently rehabs birds of prey.

Many raptors that you see at the zoo are rescued birds who were too injured to be released back into the wild.