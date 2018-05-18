Region One Baseball: Solo Homer Helps Kindred/Richland to Semifinals

Trenton Duchscherer's solo bomb the difference in the Vikings win.

ENDERLIN, N.D. — The region one baseball tournament began in Enderlin on Friday. In the opening game of the tournament sixth-seeded Oak Grove fell to third-seeded Central Cass 7-2.

The Squirrels then turned around and took on second-seeded Kindred/Richland. The Vikings used a solo home run in the sixth from Trenton Duchscherer to down Central Cass 1-0 to advance to the region one semifinals.