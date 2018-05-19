Fargo Force Win Franchise’s First-Ever Clark Cup Title

Ty Farmer notches game-winning goal.
Jeremy Klein,

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Fargo Force lost their top nine scorers from last season and their starting goalie from last season is also gone. Despite all of that the Force captured the franchise’s first-ever Clark Cup title with a 4-2 win in game four over Youngstown to take the series 3-1.

Ty Farmer scored the game-winning goal in the third period followed by an empty-net goal from Mark Senden to win the title in the franchise’s ten year anniversary.

 

