Artist Touring All 50 States in 50 Weeks Stops in Moorhead and is Coming Back to the Valley

MOORHEAD, Minn. — An American singer, songwriter, poet and author is living out his dream by touring 50 states in 52 weeks with his wife who is now in remission.

Robert Hunter stopped at Junkyard Brewing in Moorhead last night and says if it wasn’t for his wife, who was battling with an aggressive form of cancer, he never would have lived out his dream.

He has dropped numerous songs and just released a book called Relapse: A Love Story.

Only a few states in, Hunter says the journey has been more than incredible.

“I have a single out called don’t want to lose you where all the proceeds are going to the American Cancer Society so in total, for me this is a celebration of life and love and madness but it’s the first of its kind in terms of it being a book and a record release of 50 states in a 52 week tour,” Hunter said.

If you’d like a chance to get a book or listen to him play, Hunter will be back in the metro July 28th through the 31st.

Hunter will be in Fargo on July 28th at Front Street Tap Room, and the 29th at Side Street Grill and Pub.

He will be in Grand Forks on July 30th for a book signing and show and at Half Brothers Brewing Co. on July 31st.

