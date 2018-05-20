Clark Cup Champion Fargo Force Welcomed Home by Fans

Force win first Clark Cup.

FARGO, N.D. — This was a second chance team. That’s the term that continues to get thrown around in regards to the newly crowned champions of the USHL. The Fargo Force were a team of guys that were either cut, or traded from other teams and got a second chance in Fargo.

Now, that group of hockey players were welcomed home to Scheels Arena Sunday evening as the champions of the USHL and the first to bring the Clark Cup back to Fargo in the Force’s 10-year franchise history.

Fargo defeated Youngstown in game four Saturday night 4–2 with a goal from Ty Farmer, a former Youngstown Phantom, to clinch the win.

“It is pretty special,” head coach Cary Eades said. “It is pretty neat. We got a lot of Force fanatics. I’m really excited for the team, the city, the organization. Our tenth anniversary season to finally bring the Clark Cup home is really exciting.”

Griffin Loughran notched seven goals in the playoffs this season to win the Clark Cup playoffs MVP.

“It was unbelievable,” Loughran said. “To do it with this group of guys here it just meant even more. We battled so hard. We worked so hard all year to finally raise that trophy is unbelievable. Our fans have been here all season, all throughout playoffs giving us that extra energy boost so this means the world to us.”

The Fargo Force will have a team celebration at Scheels Arena Monday night at 5:30.