Climax Man To Appear On “American Pickers” Monday Night

WEST FARGO, N.D. -- A West Fargo KFC has some damage to the outside of its building after a driver hit the accelerator instead of the breaks. The West Fargo Police Department say the driver accidentally hit the gas,…
MANDAN, N.D. -- Will Gardner has dropped out of the race for North Dakota Secretary of State. In a short post on his campaign's Facebook page the Republican-endorsed candidate wrote: "In light of recent events, I have decided to withdraw…
Climax, Minn. -- As they say one man's junk is another man's treasure. Well, one local man had his "treasures" picked over by the men of "American Pickers" and you'll be able to see it Monday night. If you want…