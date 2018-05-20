Secretary of State Candidate Ends Race “In Light of Recent Events”

Will Gardner Pleaded Guilty To Disorderly Conduct in 2006

Will Gardner for Secretary of State Campaign Facebook Page

MANDAN, N.D. — Will Gardner has dropped out of the race for North Dakota Secretary of State.

In a short post on his campaign’s Facebook page the Republican-endorsed candidate wrote: “In light of recent events, I have decided to withdraw from the election of Secretary of State. This is the best decision for my family and me.”

Last Friday, The Forum published an article about a 2006 window-peeping incident at NDSU involving Gardner.

He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Back in April, Gardner defeated longtime incumbent Al Jaeger at their party convention to clinch the nomination.