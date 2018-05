Vehicle Runs Into KFC In West Fargo

Police say it was an accident

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A West Fargo KFC has some damage to the outside of its building after a driver hit the accelerator instead of the breaks.

The West Fargo Police Department say the driver accidentally hit the gas, hitting the outside of the building leaving a large hole.

The restaurant had customers ordering food at the time of the crash.

No one was hurt.