After 25 Years in Moorhead, Mother of Two is Running for City Council

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead woman whose career has been devoted to public service is running for Ward 2 on the Moorhead City Council.

Shelly Carlson works as the Criminal Justice Systems manager with the Minnesota Elder Justice Center.

She is running for the seat being vacated by Melissa Fabian.

Carlson says what makes her different is that she has worked both in the non–profit sector and within government offices.

“I really strongly believe in public service and giving back to the community that gives you so much as far as being able to raise your children in a community that is supportive or them supportive of your family and everything,” Carlson said.

Carlson says the three most important things she would focus on if elected is economic development, public safety, and finalizing permanent flood protection.

The election is in November.