Food for a Purpose Launches in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Park District is kicking off their new summer series, Food Truck for a Purpose, with lunch from Detroit Deli.

A portion of the profits from every meal sold during lunch time over the summer will be donated to United Way of Cass–Clay.

For their first event, people got to enjoy salads and sandwiches and park themselves at a picnic bench at the downtown Depot.

Staff with the parks say that so many people in the community benefit from United Way and they wanted to do their part to say thank you.

“Downtown is doing such a great job at trying to do things to get everyone together and I think something like this is just another way we can do that,” said Jenny Satter, the HR Director of Fargo Parks District.

“We are grateful for the good energy of people like the people from Fargo Parks they just do such a wonderful job at creating that community and any time we can be a part of that we’re just so grateful,” said Kristina Hein, United Way Marketing Director.

Organizers are hoping to do this at least once a month, each time with a different truck.

Their next Food Truck for a Purpose event is June 18th.