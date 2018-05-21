Angler Lands Record-Breaking Walleye On The Missouri River

Food for a Purpose Launches in Downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. -- Fargo Park District is kicking off their new summer series, Food Truck for a Purpose, with lunch from Detroit Deli. A portion of the profits from every meal sold during…
BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota’s longest-standing fish record has fallen.
The state Game and Fish Department says Bismarck angler Neal Leier hauled in a 15-pound, 13-ounce walleye from the Missouri River near Fox Island on Friday.
That broke the record by one ounce.
The previous record had stood for nearly six decades.
It was a fish from Wood Lake landed by Blair Chapman of Minnewaukan in 1959.
But many anglers and even Blair’s own son said Chapman didn’t catch the fish but instead found it dead.