Angler Lands Record-Breaking Walleye On The Missouri River

The previous record had stood for nearly six decades

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota’s longest-standing fish record has fallen.

The state Game and Fish Department says Bismarck angler Neal Leier hauled in a 15-pound, 13-ounce walleye from the Missouri River near Fox Island on Friday.

That broke the record by one ounce.

It was a fish from Wood Lake landed by Blair Chapman of Minnewaukan in 1959.

But many anglers and even Blair’s own son said Chapman didn’t catch the fish but instead found it dead.