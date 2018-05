Central Cass Softball Advances to Region Final

The Squirrels will face Thompson in the Final on Tuesday

CASSELTON, N.D. — Central Cass softball had to work a little come-from-behind magic to keep its East Region title hopes alive.

The Squirrels trailed Hillsboro-Central Valley 5-2 before rattling off seven unanswered runs to win 9-5.

Central Cass advances to play Thompson, which beat Kindred-Richland 3-0. The final is scheduled for 7:00 on Tuesday.