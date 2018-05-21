Fargo Force Celebrate Championship with ‘Force Fanatics’

"All of it together it truly has been special for us." - Moorhead native Carter Randklev.

FARGO, N.D. — It may be difficult to find a happier group of people in Fargo than Force head coach Cary Eades and his team. The Force captured the franchise’s first Clark Cup title this past weekend. Monday night they celebrated that championship with fans inside Scheels Arena.

The Force fanatics filed in to see their team with the trophy. The promise of free beer was a bit of incentive too. Fans were able to get autographs from all of their favorite players and take pictures with the Clark Cup. Head coach Cary Eades and the organization thanked the fans and players for everything throughout the season.

Coach Eades and the guys said it was quite a night to spend with the fans.

“It is something that we can’t really explain,” Moorhead native Carter Randklev said. “The feeling we get for all of this. To have the community come back to the rink and support us when we got back with the trophy on the bus and everything. All of it together it truly has been special for us.”

UND commit Mark Senden felt the same way as Randklev.

“It’s amazing seeing all of these fans coming out and supporting us,” Senden said. “Just doing this little party and giving these kids signatures and all of that. We were trying to give back as much as we can to them for all of their support throughout the year. It is great.”