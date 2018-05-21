Fire Does $50k Worth of Damage to a Garage in Grand Forks

Groundbreaking for New West Fargo Elementary School
FARGO, N.D. -- West Fargo School District broke ground and is celebrating the building of a new elementary school in Fargo. The Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead Chamber of Commerce joined the school…
GRAND FORKS, ND – A garage complex in Grand Forks is heavily damaged after a motorcycle catches fire.
It happened around 7:30 Monday morning on the 2100 block of 29th Street South.
Grand Forks Communication Specialist Peter Steele say crews found a garage of a 10-stall complex near an apartment building in flames. The fire then spread to another garage.
Steele says the blaze was put out in 10 minutes and damage is estimated at $50,000.
No one was hurt and and a cause is under investigation.