Fire Does $50k Worth of Damage to a Garage in Grand Forks

Austin Erickson,

GRAND FORKS, ND – A garage complex in Grand Forks is heavily damaged after a motorcycle catches fire.

It happened around 7:30 Monday morning on the 2100 block of 29th Street South.

Grand Forks Communication Specialist Peter Steele say crews found a garage of a  10-stall complex near an apartment building in flames. The fire then spread to another garage.

Steele says the blaze was put out in 10 minutes and damage is estimated at $50,000.

No one was hurt and and a cause is under investigation.

