Former NDSU WR Coach Headed to New England

Atif Austin accepts RB coach job with New England Patriots.

FARGO, N.D. — Former NDSU wide receivers coach Atif Austin has accepted a job with the New England Patriots.

He will be the running backs coach, the Bison confirmed today. Austin spent four years with the herd, and previously coached the running backs at Northern Iowa while Chris Klieman was the defensive backs coach there.

NDSU won three national titles during his tenure.