Korbel’s Header Grabs Play of the Week Honors

Congrats to Mackenzie Korbel for winning AM FAM HS POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The winner of the DJ Colter-Ken Kraft high school play of the week came from a soccer match between Fargo South and Grand Forks Central.

Off the corner kick, Mackenzie Korbel got the header to the corner past the keeper. Great play and a great read.

The game would end in a tie, but Korbel gets the win with the high school play of the week.