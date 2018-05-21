New West Fargo Elementary School Breaks Ground

FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo School District broke ground and is celebrating the building of a new elementary school in Fargo.

The Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead Chamber of Commerce joined the school leaders for the ceremony in the Deer Creek neighborhood.

Second graders from Osgood Elementary joined in and sang a song for those who attended.

This is Superintendent David Flowers’ last groundbreaking he retires after 8 years with the district

“It’s absolutely important to that we have enough space to house the children that they have enough space to have dedicated space for art and music and those kind of things and not get over crowded in a building and have to use those spaces for special programs for classroom space,” said Dr. Flowers, the West Fargo Public Schools Superintendent.

The school does not yet have a name and you can vote for your choice until the end of the month.

It will be open for the 2019–2020 school year.