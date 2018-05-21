Republican Secretary of State Gets Back Into The Race As An Independent

74-year-old Al Jaeger is the longest-serving Republican official in the North Dakota Capitol
TJ Nelson,

BISMARCK, N.D. — Secretary of State Al Jaeger has decided to step back into the race for his office as an independent.

Will Gardner had beaten Jaeger for the Republican Party endorsement for the office in April.

But on Sunday, Gardner withdrew from the race over his 2006 disorderly conduct guilty plea for peeping in widows at NDSU.

The 74-year-old Jaeger is the longest-serving Republican official in the North Dakota Capitol.

Fargo state Rep. Josh Boschee is the endorsed Democrat for the seat.

Related Post

Rally Against Racism Being Held in Downtown Fargo
Police investigating Williston High School Bomb Th...
Standing Rock Tribal Leader Makes Plea on Child Se...
Federal Judge Approves Bypass Construction Near Ho...

You Might Like

Food for a Purpose Launches in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. -- Fargo Park District is kicking off their new summer series, Food Truck for a Purpose, with lunch from Detroit Deli. A portion of the profits from every meal sold during…