Central Cass Cruises to Class-B East Region Title

The Squirrels knocked off Thompson 10-0.

CASSELTON, N.D. — Central Cass is the Class-B East Region champion after knocking off Thompson 10-0 Tuesday night.

The Squirrels wasted no time with the offense, scoring three runs in the first inning. They didn’t look back after that.

The Class-B State Tournament begins May 31 in Jamestown.