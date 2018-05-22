Essentia Holds Open House for New Equipment

Numerous items are available from wheelchairs to food pumps to custom prosthetics
Angela Shen,

FARGO, N.D. — Essentia Health Medical Equipment and Supplies hosted an open house to showcase its products.

Numerous items were available from wheelchairs to food pumps to custom prosthetics.

Anyone in the community can purchase equipment from the facility, regardless of what provider they’re seeing.

Guests could also tour the building, network with the medical supplies team, and see demonstrations of the equipment.

“It’s good to have a choice and an alternative. It makes us strive towards providing the best product and service that we can so the patients really benefit. That’s what we’re really trying to do is make that healthy difference in the patient’s life by giving them choices,” Bill Williams, operations manager of Essentia Medical Equipment, said.

Essentia Health Medical Equipment and Supplies also joined the Chamber of Commerce during the ceremony.

