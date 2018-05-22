F-M Plastic Bag Task Force Ramps Up Efforts to Educate Public about Plastic Bags

The group lobbies with city leaders to make June 5 a "day without plastic bags"

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Thousands of used plastic bags are scattered in areas across the metro.

According to the F–M Plastic Bag Task Force, more than 50,000 pounds of plastic bags are used by grocery stores each year.

“In Clay County we have our landfill, and I know in Fargo they have a landfill, and the litter around the landfill is for the most part plastic bags,” said Shannon Thompson, the Resource Recovery Technician for the Clay County Department of Solid Waste.

However, the F–M Plastic Bag Task Force is taking a stand against the abundance of plastic bags.

“I think it’s important for everyone to know there are other options out there. Everybody knows that you can use reusable bags instead but a lot of people don’t know about recycling plastic bags,” said Laura Wessberg, the leader of the F-M Plastic Bag Task Force and the Environmental Project Specialist for the Clay County Department of Solid Waste.

The FM Plastic Bag Task Force has also introduced the Boomerang Bag Program, making it easier for people across the metro to get rid of their unwanted plastic bags.

“I’d love to have more stores be a part of it because initially the thought was if we had enough of these, people could take them then bring them to other stores,” said Wessberg.

Although the group is partnered directly with two Minnesota businesses, stores like the Prairie Roots Co–Op in Fargo already embraces an existence without plastic bags.

“For us, every day is plastic bag–free day. From the very beginning, we didn’t want to be contributing to all of the extra plastics that are being created so we offer paper bags or cloth–tote bags for our customers every day,” said Kaye Kirsch, the interim general manager for the Prairie Roots Co-Op.

With the guidance of Wessberg, the Task Force will keep working towards a metro free of all plastic bags.

Wessberg and other Task Force members are currently lobbying leaders in Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead, and Dilworth to make June 5 a day without plastic bags” in conjunction with World Environment Day.