Fargo City Commissioners Agree To Revert To 70-30 Share On Special Assessments

The change means those paying the higher specials will see their assessment drop

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo’s special assessment structure is under fire by taxpayers and has become the number one issue leading up to the June election.

City commissioners voted unanimously Monday to rescind the current cost share policy for street, water and sewer line projects.

Commissioner Tony Grindberg offered the motion to revert to a 2013 policy that had taxpayers picking up 30-percent and a city sales tax paying the larger share.

The city engineering department’s request for a 50-50 split was approved in 2015.

The change means those paying the higher specials will see their assessment drop.

“Infrastructure has to be paid for whether you like it or not that’s what happens,” said Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney. “Whether you increase utilities or increase some other mode of taxes for the people you have to figure out a fair way to do that.”

Mahoney says a committee will be formed after the June election to come up with changes that should be made.