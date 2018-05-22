Gopher Road Trip Stops in Perham Thursday

The University of Minnesota Athletic Director, football coach, men's hockey coach and men's basketball coach are among the featured atendees.

PERHAM, Minn. — University of Minnesota coaches embarked Tuesday to continue their intrastate tour to promote the programs.

This second portion of the trip includes the more central parts of the state. Thursday’s stops include Perham and Alexandria.

The events are completely free.

In Perham, the action will take place at the lakeside golf club at 11:30.

AD Mark Coyle, football coach P.J. Fleck, men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino and even the brand new men’s hockey coach, Bob Motzko are expected to be there.

Even though the events are free, fans are supposed to preregister to make sure there’s space.

To preregister for the event, click here.