Gopher Road Trip Stops in Perham Thursday

The University of Minnesota Athletic Director, football coach, men's hockey coach and men's basketball coach are among the featured atendees.
Keith Albertson,

PERHAM, Minn. — University of Minnesota coaches embarked Tuesday to continue their intrastate tour to promote the programs.

This second portion of the trip includes the more central parts of the state. Thursday’s stops include Perham and Alexandria.

The events are completely free.

In Perham, the action will take place at the lakeside golf club at 11:30.

AD Mark Coyle, football coach P.J. Fleck, men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino and even the brand new men’s hockey coach, Bob Motzko are expected to be there.

Even though the events are free, fans are supposed to preregister to make sure there’s space.

To preregister for the event, click here.

Related Post

Man Hurt After His ATV Was Hit By An SUV Dies
Photo Released of Missing Man At Gas Station In Wa...
Pine River Man Charged in Connection With Perham D...
Identities of Double Homicide Victims Near Perham ...

You Might Like

Essentia Holds Open House for New Equipment

FARGO, N.D. -- Essentia Health Medical Equipment and Supplies hosted an open house to showcase its products. Numerous items were available from wheelchairs to food pumps to custom prosthetics. Anyone in the community can purchase…

Woman Accidentally Drives Car Into Sherwin Williams

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- It was a shock for workers at Sherwin Williams in Grand Forks. A car driven by 70-year-old Sue Anderson of Williams, Minnesota ended up inside the store around 2 o'clock this afternoon. Police say it appears…