Major Drug Bust In South Fargo

Law enforcement serving a search warrant surrounded the home at 1019 4th Ave S. The SWAT team was brought in as a precaution because one of the main suspects is known to be violent and has a long criminal history.
Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – A drug bust in south Fargo early Tuesday morning.

KFGO’s Don Haney is on scene and reporting five people have been detained following a raid on a suspected drug trafficking operation.

The DEA, Red River SWAT and Lakes to River Drug Task Force are among the agencies involved.

Meth and heroin are among the drugs seized.

This story is developing. We will update as more details become available.

