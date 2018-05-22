Man arrested, Drugs & Guns Seized in Fargo SWAT Raid

Law enforcement serving a search warrant surrounded the home at 1019 4th Ave S. The SWAT team was brought in as a precaution because one of the main suspects is known to be violent and has a long criminal history.

1/3 Muhammad Abdul Shahid

2/3 Courtesy: Fargo Police

3/3 Courtesy: KFGO

FARGO, ND – A 19-year-old Fargo man has been arrested and drugs and guns have been seized during a SWAT raid.

Fargo Police’s Narcotics Unit, the Cass County and Lakes to River Drug Task Forces, and Drug Enforcement Administration served a search warrant at a home at 1019 4th Avenue South in Fargo around 6:45 Tuesday morning.

According to Fargo Police. the SWAT Team was called in because someone inside the home has a lengthy criminal history including violence and using weapons.

Four men and a juvenile boy were inside the home and detained. The Narcotics Unit then swept the house and interviewed the detainees.

Police say one man was taken to the hospital because of issues related to a preexisting medical condition.

Investigators say 10 pounds of marijuana packaged to sell, possible heroin and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, 5.56 caliber rifle, .40 caliber and 9mm handguns and $6,000 cash were taken.

Muhammad Abdul Shahid was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent and possesion of felony and Class B misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be coming.