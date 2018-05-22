Man Who Married Woman He Didn’t Know At Mall of America Passes Away

David Weinlick Married Elizabeth Runze in June 1998 After Friends Picked Her From Hundreds of Interested Women

1998 Ceremony

1/1 2017 Vow Renewal

The groom who said “I do” to a woman he had just met in a well-publicized wedding at the Mall of America 20 years ago has died.

David Weinlick had colon cancer. He was 48.

A friend who helped arrange David’s marriage to Elizabeth Runze in June 1998, says he died Sunday night in hospice care in a Minneapolis suburb.

David was diagnosed with terminal colon cancer in March 2017.

He and his wife renewed their vows at the Bloomington mall last August.

David told relatives and friends he would be married June 13, 1998 even though he didn’t have a bride.

Friends chose Runze from among hundreds of interested women.

The couple has four children.