Sanford AirMed, FM Ambulance Host Open House for National EMS Week

Officers from several police departments and service organizations came to the event
Tim Scott,

FARGO, N.D. — People had the chance to learn more about emergency services as part of EMS Week.

Sanford Air–Med and F–M Ambulance hosted an open house where people can explore emergency vehicles and talk with first responders.

People also enjoyed a free dinner and went through simulators of emergency situations.

First responders say the event is a good way for people to understand what they go through on a daily basis.

“It’s a great opportunity for everybody in the community to come in one spot and be able to see everything and just meet all these people that work in emergency services that they may not see everyday otherwise,” said Kristi Englestad, the Outreach Coordinator for FM Ambulance.

Officers from the West Fargo Police Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Moorhead Police Department were at the event.

