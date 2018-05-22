Thompson Baseball Crushes HCV to Claim Region II Title

Tommies advance to the state tournament.
Jeremy Klein,

MAYVILLE, N.D. — The Thompson Tommies baseball team is headed back to the state tournament. The Tommies took down Hillsboro-Central Valley 15-0 in five innings on Tuesday evening at Mayville State.

Thompson charted four runs in the bottom of the second and then exploded for 11 more in the third to seal the victory.

“It is kind of one of those contagious things,” head coach Brady Schwab said. “Once one guy hits, two guys hit. Once two guys hit then four guys hit. Then it becomes a whole lot of fun. It can go the other way sometimes but today it went our way.”

“One through nine were all hitting it today which is really good to see,” junior infielder Cadyn Schwabe stated. “Hopefully we can have that moving forward. I’m just happy that I get to do this with all of my teammates. This is fun.”

